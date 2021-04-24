Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director Sells $1,293,125.00 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $515.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.57 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $473.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.94.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 91,164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,337,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Adobe by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,084 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.