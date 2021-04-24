Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Raised to $216.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $206.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $199.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,108,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,667,000 after purchasing an additional 525,152 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 403,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,561,000 after purchasing an additional 213,594 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,462,000 after purchasing an additional 162,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

