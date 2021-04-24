Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Shares of AIH opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of -0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

