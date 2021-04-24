Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Christopher Bowden Sells 17,611 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32.

AGIO opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.47 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,691,000. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 284,950 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3,306.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 414,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after purchasing an additional 79,059 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,466 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.