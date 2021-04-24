AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIBRF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

AIBRF remained flat at $$2.72 during trading on Monday. 50,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

