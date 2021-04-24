Akash Network Price Hits $6.26 on Major Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for $6.26 or 0.00012499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market cap of $295.84 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00063205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.40 or 0.00272223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004159 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00025362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.08 or 0.99890519 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.32 or 0.00643257 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.30 or 0.01050354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 132,618,040 coins and its circulating supply is 47,236,788 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.