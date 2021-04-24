Albany International (AIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.88 million. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AIN opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a 12 month low of $45.93 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $82,640.00. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382 over the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

