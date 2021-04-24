Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Trading Down 3.1%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. 112,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 513,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aleafia Health in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

About Aleafia Health (OTCMKTS:ALEAF)

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness services company in Canada and internationally. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, oral sprays, and cannabis-infused sublingual strips. The company offers its products under the Kin Slips, Emblem, and Symbl brands.

