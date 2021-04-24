Algorand (ALGO) Hits Market Cap of $3.31 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and $224.08 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00044564 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.76 or 0.00297324 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,431,232,422 coins and its circulating supply is 2,932,732,408 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

