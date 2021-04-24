Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,391,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Align Technology by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.77.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $620.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.65 and a 52-week high of $634.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $552.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.88.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

