Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

In related news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $12,060,781.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 in the last ninety days.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

