Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.40.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $240.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.79. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 120.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

