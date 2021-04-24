Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €225.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €219.00 ($257.65).

FRA:ALV opened at €216.40 ($254.59) on Wednesday. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €195.82.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

