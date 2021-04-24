AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0559 on Major Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $510,796.48 and approximately $240.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00062201 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 117.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

