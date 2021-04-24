Alpha Coin (APC) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $20,504.46 and approximately $4.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,888.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $756.18 or 0.01546751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.27 or 0.00475114 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001460 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004638 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 78% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

