Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,207.81.

GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,230.38 and a 1-year high of $2,306.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

