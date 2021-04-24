Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $2,700.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.39% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q1 2021 earnings at $15.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $16.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $17.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $21.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $71.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $85.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,207.81.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,131.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,877.88. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,230.38 and a 52-week high of $2,306.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

