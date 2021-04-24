Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised Alsea from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

ALSSF opened at $1.79 on Thursday. Alsea has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service, coffee shop, casual dining, and family dining restaurants. Its brand portfolio includes Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's Grill & Bar, California Pizza Kitchen, P.F. Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheese Cake Factory, Vips, La Finca, El PortÃ³n, Archies, P.F, Chang's, Foster's Hollywood, CaÃ±as and Tapas, Il Tempietto, La Vaca Argentina, VIPS, VIPS Smart, GINOS, Fridays, and Wagamama brands.

