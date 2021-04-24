Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.26. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATUS. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

ATUS opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.23 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.31.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Altice USA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,069,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,512,000 after buying an additional 853,487 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,623,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Altice USA by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 242.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

