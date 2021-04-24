Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$19.25 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target raised by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$19.25 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALS. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$16.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$694.53 million and a PE ratio of -25.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.77 and a 52 week high of C$17.46.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation acquired 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,814.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

