Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

NYSE MO traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $47.39. 9,045,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,065,613. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

