Altus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 10.0% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,059,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,566. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $148.98 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.93.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

