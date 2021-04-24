Altus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,493 Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Altus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth about $15,717,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tri-Continental by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after purchasing an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tri-Continental by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Tri-Continental by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Tri-Continental by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 160,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TY stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. The company had a trading volume of 30,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,028. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

