Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,950.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,340.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,172.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,194.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,256.38 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

