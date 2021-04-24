Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMCR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.49.

Amcor stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

