America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 27.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the first quarter worth $144,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in America First Multifamily Investors during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.54. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

