American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE AAT opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $36.60.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 117,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,480,941.00. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

