American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Insider Sells $1,509,435.54 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Charles F. Kessler sold 41,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $1,509,435.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,926.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 450,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEO. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

