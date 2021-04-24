American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.75. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.08.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

