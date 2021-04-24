American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after acquiring an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Water Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,777 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

AWK opened at $159.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.50 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.19. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.