American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.25.

AMWL opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23. American Well has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,185,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,355,375.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,845 shares of company stock worth $2,840,465.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

