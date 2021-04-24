AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Purchases $31,850.00 in Stock

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Director Daniel Richard Mazziota purchased 5,000 shares of AmpliTech Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,695.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMPG opened at $5.56 on Friday. AmpliTech Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $19.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

Amplitech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains.

