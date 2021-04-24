Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Earnings of $15.50 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will report earnings of $15.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $11.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $18.02. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $9.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year earnings of $69.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $59.88 to $77.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $82.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $66.96 to $100.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,207.81.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,306.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,131.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,877.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

