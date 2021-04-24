Analysts Anticipate Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will report earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. Boston Properties posted earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $665.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

BXP stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total value of $526,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,786,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,440,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,113,000 after acquiring an additional 579,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,132,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,750,000 after acquiring an additional 413,025 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 301,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

