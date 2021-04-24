Analysts Anticipate Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will post $405.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $374.35 million and the highest is $433.80 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $333.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

CODI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CODI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.46. 142,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.77. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $14.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $55,557.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

