Analysts Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.17 Million

Analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to announce sales of $267.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.10 million and the highest is $276.23 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $375.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $34.74. 294,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -34.74 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,774,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

