Analysts Anticipate Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Verona Pharma posted earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verona Pharma.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,920 shares of company stock valued at $90,629.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth $340,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Verona Pharma by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNA opened at $7.70 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $446.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

