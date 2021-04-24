Analysts Expect 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) will report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $730,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,947 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 200,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $29.39. 792,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,773. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.44. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

