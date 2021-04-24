Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

AXL stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,338,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,806. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,499,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,947,000 after acquiring an additional 978,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after acquiring an additional 672,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,691,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,373,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 165,442 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.