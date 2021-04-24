Analysts Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.26). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,644 shares of company stock worth $3,621,663 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Asana by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.21. 805,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. Asana has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $43.72.

Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

