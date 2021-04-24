Analysts Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.07. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDSI shares. TheStreet raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,596 shares of company stock valued at $62,298 over the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 826.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BDSI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,068. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $351.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

