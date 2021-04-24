Analysts Expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Will Post Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) will announce $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.99. Cigna reported earnings per share of $4.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $20.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $22.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.30 to $23.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,372 shares of company stock worth $47,208,656 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $251.80 on Friday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $256.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.07.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

