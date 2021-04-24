Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $470.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report sales of $470.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $480.22 million. Fabrinet posted sales of $411.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $453.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.71 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.78.

Shares of FN stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, reaching $91.16. 99,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,571. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.89.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,148.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 3,341 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $291,001.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock worth $2,524,905. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,553,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,874,000 after buying an additional 259,427 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after buying an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,072,000 after buying an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after buying an additional 123,178 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 541,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after buying an additional 46,557 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

