Analysts Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.49 billion and the highest is $4.65 billion. L3Harris Technologies posted sales of $4.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year sales of $18.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.50 billion to $19.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.93 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9,581.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 196,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.01. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $212.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

