Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Photronics news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $123,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

PLAB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. 515,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.99 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

