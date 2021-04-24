Analysts Expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will announce $74.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.18 million and the lowest is $74.30 million. RE/MAX reported sales of $70.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $304.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.06 million to $306.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $311.72 million, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $320.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RE/MAX.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.49 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMAX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.93. The stock had a trading volume of 161,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.44 million, a PE ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.