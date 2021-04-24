Analysts Expect Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Vertiv posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion.

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRT traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,825. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

