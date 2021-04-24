Analysts Offer Predictions for SEI Investments’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

SEI Investments stock opened at $57.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.31. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,332.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795 over the last three months. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

