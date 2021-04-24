Analysts Set Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) PT at $33.67

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $306,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,998.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 101,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,685 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alector by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,706,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 567,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 23.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alector by 160.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 112,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 354,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,301. Alector has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $34.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

