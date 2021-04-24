Analysts Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Price Target at $41.00

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,825 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.74. 4,946,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,497. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. GlaxoSmithKline’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

